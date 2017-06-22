Just Who Is The Gong Show Host Tommy Maitland?!

"I've been an entertainer my whole life," Maitland told us. "On my tombstone, it will read, 'Here lies Tommy Maitland. British entertainer. Please check the coffin to make sure he's actually dead.'"

And, of course, because he's British, we had to ask if he knows any members of the royal family. "I had a bit of a falling out with them," Tommy revealed. "It was an incident with Princess Margaret way back when. And they know how to rule a country and hold a grudge it seems. But they're wonderful people. They're gorgeous."

Maitland even opened up about his one encounter with Queen Elizabeth II.

"I'll never forget what the Queen said to me when I saw her. She said, 'Get out of my way.' She didn't have to say that. That's why she's she. That's why she's her."