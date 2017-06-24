Alert the press: Gigi Hadid's Nomia NYC rust-colored cropped jeans are on sale.

Not only are they the perfect style (gotta love a cropped straight leg), but they also offer your wardrobe something regular denim can't: color. Its neutral wash really elevates the look—though altogether it's still pretty casual, the shade and monochrome nature of the outfit takes it up a notch in terms of formality and maturity.

The exact pair Gigi's wearing might still be too expensive (they were $375, now $263), but there are plenty of other, similar options out there if you want to pull off this ensemble. And they're waiting for you below.