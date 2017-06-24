Saturday Savings: Gigi Hadid's Cropped Jeans Are on Sale

ESC: Gigi Hadid

Backgrid

Alert the press: Gigi Hadid's Nomia NYC rust-colored cropped jeans are on sale.

Not only are they the perfect style (gotta love a cropped straight leg), but they also offer your wardrobe something regular denim can't: color. Its neutral wash really elevates the look—though altogether it's still pretty casual, the shade and monochrome nature of the outfit takes it up a notch in terms of formality and maturity.

The exact pair Gigi's wearing might still be too expensive (they were $375, now $263), but there are plenty of other, similar options out there if you want to pull off this ensemble. And they're waiting for you below.

Shop the Look

ESC: Discounted Denim

Zara

BUY NOW: Culottes, Was: $50, Now: $36

ESC: Discounted Denim

Rebecca Minkoff

BUY NOW: Boulevard Jeans, Was: $128, Now: $77

ESC: Discounted Denim

3X1

BUY NOW: Shelter Wide Leg Crop, Was: $265, Now: $173

ESC: Discounted Denim

River Island

BUY NOW: Black Smart Kick Flare Jeans, Was: $76, Now: $20

ESC: Discounted Denim

AG

BUY NOW: The Prima Crop Cigarette Jeans, Was: $178, Now: $120

ESC: Discounted Denim

Topshop

BUY NOW: Neon Pink Straight Leg Jeans, Was: $75, Now: $35

ESC: Discounted Denim

Nobody Denim

BUY NOW: Belle Crop Flare, Was: $229, Now: $90

ESC: Discounted Denim

H&M

BUY NOW: Straight Regular Ankle Jeans, Was: $40, Now: $20

ESC: Discounted Denim

Rolla's

BUY NOW: Original Straight, Was: $109, Now: $77

Dress them up or dress them down.

Either way you're good to go.

