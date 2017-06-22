Praise be! Alexis Bledel is returning to The Handmaid's Tale for season two. The Gilmore Girls veteran appeared as a guest star in a handful of episodes of season one, but will serve as a series regular in the upcoming second season of the acclaimed Hulu drama…but how?

Bledel's character, Emily/Ofglen, was last scene being taken away by the authoritarian police force after she stole a car and ran over a guard. This was after her character, who is involved with the Mayday Rebellion, was caught having a lesbian relationship and had her clitoris surgically removed by the regime. Dark stuff. No word on how her character will be reintroduced.