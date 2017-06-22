Susan Sarandon and Tim Robbins Reunite After 2009 Split

In 2014, Sarandon told AARP the Magazine that her role in the Broadway play Exit the King made her reevaluate her relationship with Robbins.

"You can't do a meditation on death and stay in a situation that's not authentic," she said. "It made me examine where I was in my union and in my life, and to have discussions about making changes."

Sarandon and Robbins split marked one of the most shocking Hollywood breakups.

"People were coming up to me in the street and saying, 'I cried and cried when I heard.' Well, I was sadder! I didn't think it would ever happen, either," Sarandon told the U.K. newspaper The Telegraph in 2010, adding, "You bring people into your life at certain times. Maybe you have a relationship to have children and you realize that it's fulfilled after that point."