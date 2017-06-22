Susan Sarandon and Tim Robbins Reunite After 2009 Split

Malibu Joe/ / BACKGRID
Friendly exes alert!
Susan Sarandon and Tim Robbins reunited Tuesday, eight years after their split, and dined with their son Jack Robbins, 28, and two other people in Venice, California. The whole group was later spotted walking down the street together. The actress carried a dog during their outing.
Sarandon, 70, and Robbins, 58, began dating in the late '80s after meeting on the set of the film Bull Durham and split in 2009. They also share son Miles, 24.
In 2014, Sarandon told AARP the Magazine that her role in the Broadway play Exit the King made her reevaluate her relationship with Robbins.
"You can't do a meditation on death and stay in a situation that's not authentic," she said. "It made me examine where I was in my union and in my life, and to have discussions about making changes."
Sarandon and Robbins split marked one of the most shocking Hollywood breakups.
"People were coming up to me in the street and saying, 'I cried and cried when I heard.' Well, I was sadder! I didn't think it would ever happen, either," Sarandon told the U.K. newspaper The Telegraph in 2010, adding, "You bring people into your life at certain times. Maybe you have a relationship to have children and you realize that it's fulfilled after that point."
Also in 2010, Sarandon began dating Jonathan Bricklin who later appeared with her on Morgan Spurlock's AOL Originals series Connected. The actress and her now-40-year-old co-star split in 2015.
Sarandon opened up about her love life in an interview with PrideSource.com earlier this year. She said she is a "serial monogamist." She also talked about her sexuality.
"Yeah, I'm open. My sexual orientation is up for grabs, I guess you could say," she joked.