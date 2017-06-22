Jurassic World 2 Gets Official Title and First Poster With Jeff Goldblum's Original Quote

"Life finds a way" in the new Jurassic World sequel.

Universal Pictures on Thursday revealed on Twitter the first poster for the sequel, which reveals its official title is Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom. The image bears some fiery debris and the tag line, "Life Finds a Way"—a call-back to a line Jeff Goldblum says in Jurassic Park, the movie that started it all, when he talks about how living species will find a way to survive even in seemingly impossible circumstances.

The actor, who starred in the first two films in the '90s, reprises his role as Ian Malcolm in the new film. Jurassic World stars Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard return as raptor trainer Owen Grady and love interest and park operations manager Claire Dearing.

Jurassic World 2, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, Poster

Universal Pictures

Jeff Goldblum, Jurassic Park, GIF

Universal Pictures

Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, Jurassic World

Universal Pictures

Details about the plot of the sequel, which is scheduled to hit theaters on June 22, 2018, have not been released.

Howard talked to E! News last year about her character's transformation at the event of the 2015 film Jurassic World, noting that her super impractical white high heels will not be making a comeback.

In Jurassic World, Owen and Claire work to stop a terrifying hybrid dinosaur, Indominus rex, who was freed from its cage and wreaks havoc upon the park and its guests.

Jurassic World made more than $1.67 billion worldwide—more than all three of the Jurassic Park movies made individually.

