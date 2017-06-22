"Life finds a way" in the new Jurassic World sequel.

Universal Pictures on Thursday revealed on Twitter the first poster for the sequel, which reveals its official title is Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom. The image bears some fiery debris and the tag line, "Life Finds a Way"—a call-back to a line Jeff Goldblum says in Jurassic Park, the movie that started it all, when he talks about how living species will find a way to survive even in seemingly impossible circumstances.

The actor, who starred in the first two films in the '90s, reprises his role as Ian Malcolm in the new film. Jurassic World stars Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard return as raptor trainer Owen Grady and love interest and park operations manager Claire Dearing.