Taylor Swift just got a nice little paycheck...

The 27-year-old singer returned to music streaming services (aside from Apple Music) earlier this month, much to the enjoyment of her fans...and her bank account.

According to Nielson music (via Billboard), the "Blank Spacer" singer's songs were streamed 47.5 million times in their first week back on services like Spotify, Amazon Music and Pandora. The report states this is a whopping 551 percent jump from the 7.3 million streams her songs were previously generating on Apple Music a week earlier.

So what does this all mean? Well, money...and lots of it.