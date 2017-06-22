Taylor Swift just got a nice little paycheck...
The 27-year-old singer returned to music streaming services (aside from Apple Music) earlier this month, much to the enjoyment of her fans...and her bank account.
According to Nielson music (via Billboard), the "Blank Spacer" singer's songs were streamed 47.5 million times in their first week back on services like Spotify, Amazon Music and Pandora. The report states this is a whopping 551 percent jump from the 7.3 million streams her songs were previously generating on Apple Music a week earlier.
So what does this all mean? Well, money...and lots of it.
Based upon the streaming numbers, Billboard estimates T.Swift made somewhere around $397,000 in revenue and other royalties from the massive surge.
While Swift's team released a statement saying she decided to re-release her entire back catalog on streaming services in "celebration" of 1989 selling over 10 million albums worldwide and hitting the RIAA's 100 million song certification, the other incentive could have surely been that nice little payout
Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images
After all, specifically referencing Spotify, Billboard explained that more people are paying for the premium version of the streaming service, and therefore, it's now generating much more streams than the free services. The publication noted that streaming services revenue in 2016 grew a massive 68.5 percent to $3.93 billion, up from $2.33 billion in 2015 and became the primary driver of recorded-music income.
Swift's five studio albums have not been available on streaming platforms since 2014. Needless to say, this isn't the first time Swift has made waves in the music streaming world.
In fact, in 2015, the Grammy winner rocked the music industry after she penned an open letter to Apple Music, criticizing the company for not paying artists royalties as part of its free trial streaming service.
Within hours, Apple announced that it would issue said royalties throughout the 90-day period, and T.Swift went on to star in a number of Apple Music campaigns.