Rachel Bilson Just Wore the Skirt Style You Probably Forgot About

by Raleigh Seldon |

ESC: Rachel Bilson

TheStewartofNY/GC Images

It's been a while since you've seen a skirt like this.

Rachel Bilson hit the streets of New York in a high-low hemline. That's right. The OC actor is bringing back the early Y2K fashion statement everyone owned, but then immediately forgot about.

Noteworthy differences? Instead of having a curved hem like your beloved bottom of the past, Rachel's skirt displays a really cool step hem (similar to the popular denim cut loved by the likes of Kendall Jenner) making the piece feel and look current. 

Before you decide whether or not you're daring enough to bring back this skirt style, check out the options your favorite designers and retailers of today have to offer.

Then make your decision (and tell us in the comments below)!

Shop the Look

ESC: High-Low Skirts

Zara

BUY NOW: Striped Midi Skirt, Was: $50, Now: $36

ESC: High-Low Skirts

Blue Life

BUY NOW: Aura Wrap Skirt, $152

ESC: High-Low Skirts

Topshop

BUY NOW: Satin Frill Skirt, Was: $95, Now: $50

ESC: High-Low Skirts

Caroline Constas

BUY NOW: Giulia Asymmetric Ruffled Gingham Cotton Skirt, $560

ESC: High-Low Skirts

Maje

BUY NOW: Long Skirt with Frills, $295

ESC: High-Low Skirts

Ronald Van Der Kemp

BUY NOW: Striped Duchesse-Satin Midi Skirt, Was: $1,235, Now: $494

ESC: High-Low Skirts

River Island

BUY NOW: Black Tiered High-Low Pleated Maxi Skirt, $70

ESC: High-Low Skirts

Jason Wu

BUY NOW: Ruffled Printed Silk-Chiffon Skirt, Was: $895, Now: $394

ESC: High-Low Skirts

Rick Owens

BUY NOW: Lilies Asymmetric Pleated Stretch-Jersey Skirt, Was: $462, Now: $199

Thoughts on bringing this trend back?

Comments, concerns? Leave them below.

