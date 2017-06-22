It's official: Ron Howard is stepping in to direct the Han Solo movie.

The 63-year-old filmmaker replaces directors Phil Lord and Chris Miller, who were fired Monday due to "creative differences." Sources first confirmed Howard's hiring to The Hollywood Reporter Thursday; an official announcement from Lucasfilm followed soon after.

"At Lucasfilm, we believe the highest goal of each film is to delight, carrying forward the spirit of the saga that George Lucas began forty years ago," Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy said in a statement. "With that in mind, we're thrilled to announce that Ron Howard will step in to direct the untitled Han Solo film. We have a wonderful script, an incredible cast and crew, and the absolute commitment to make a great movie. Filming will resume the 10th of July."