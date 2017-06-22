It's another '00s SNL reunion!
Amy Poehler reunited with her old SNL co-star on Late Night With Seth Meyers Wednesday to again revive their popular "Really?!" segment, this time to criticize pro-President Donald Trump protesters who attempted to distrupt the Public Theater's Shakespeare in the Park production of Julius Caesar, in which Caesar resembles the U.S. leader.
"Really?! Really, protesters? Now let me get this straight," Poehler said. "You waited in line to get tickets to a play you already hated. And then you watched it for three hours and then you ran on stage to protest. But not the president, but someone who was dressed like the president from getting pretend-stabbed with a fake knife. Really?!"
"You know what? You've made actors so upset that Daniel Day-Lewis has quit now! You made Lincoln quit!" she joked, referring to the actor's rep's recent statement that the Oscar winner "will no longer be working as an actor."
"And really, if this portrayal was offensive to anyone, it's Caesar. Caesar was beloved by the Roman Empire," Meyers said. "To put it another way, he won the popular vote. He was so popular, we don't use his name for pizza, we use it for pizza pizza."
Poehler and Meyers would perform their "Really?!" segment while co-hosting SNL's Weekend Update between 2006 and 2008. They revived the segment for the first time in 2015 on Late Night With Seth Meyers.
During Wednesday's revival, Poehler took the opportunity to diss outspoken Trump supporter and rocker Ted Nugent.
"You suck, Ted Nugent," Poehler said. "Your songs suck and "Cat Scratch Fever" is such a dumbass, stupid song, you dips--t."
"Really," Meyer said.
"Really," Poehler said.
Nugent had once ranted at a concert that [former President Barack] Obama is a "a piece of shit. I told him to suck on my machine gun."
After last week's shooting of top Republican congressman Steve Scalise by an anti-Trump gunman, Nugent told 77 WABC radio, "I'm going to take a deep breath and I am going to back it down. And if it gets fiery, if it gets hateful, I'm going away. I'm not going to engage in that kind of hateful rhetoric anymore."