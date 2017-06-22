"You know what? You've made actors so upset that Daniel Day-Lewis has quit now! You made Lincoln quit!" she joked, referring to the actor's rep's recent statement that the Oscar winner "will no longer be working as an actor."

"And really, if this portrayal was offensive to anyone, it's Caesar. Caesar was beloved by the Roman Empire," Meyers said. "To put it another way, he won the popular vote. He was so popular, we don't use his name for pizza, we use it for pizza pizza."

Poehler and Meyers would perform their "Really?!" segment while co-hosting SNL's Weekend Update between 2006 and 2008. They revived the segment for the first time in 2015 on Late Night With Seth Meyers.

During Wednesday's revival, Poehler took the opportunity to diss outspoken Trump supporter and rocker Ted Nugent.

"You suck, Ted Nugent," Poehler said. "Your songs suck and "Cat Scratch Fever" is such a dumbass, stupid song, you dips--t."

"Really," Meyer said.

"Really," Poehler said.