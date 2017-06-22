Leslie Jones Reveals She Has a "Secret" Boyfriend

Leslie Jones ain't too proud to beg.

When the 49-year-old comic appeared on TBS' Conan Thursday, Conan O'Brien felt compelled to mention some of her more provocative tweets. For example, on Feb. 21, she tweeted, "I'm drunk and I want to have sex right now!! Dammit!!" Jones explained herself, saying, "I'm a grown-ass woman and I sent out a grown-ass tweet—and I expected grown-ass answers, OK?"

O'Brien then referenced one of Jones' tweets from March, in which she wrote, "Man I hope I get to have sex before I leave L.A.! But I don't know, the men are so scared of me out here! Where the warriors at?!" Jones insisted she "wasn't drunk" when she shared that with her 688,000 followers. "That wasn't a drunk tweet," she said. "That was just a frustration tweet!"