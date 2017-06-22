Queen Latifah and Jada Pinkett Smith Nearly Turn Carpool Karaoke Into Crashpool Karaoke

Girls just want to have fun, all right.

James Corden is giving up the driver's seat in Carpool Karaoke: The Series, premiering Aug. 8 on Apple Music. In a sneak peek that aired on CBS' The Late Late Show Wednesday, Girls Trip stars Queen Latifah and Jada Pinkett Smith went for a spin and covered Prince's hit "Let's Go Crazy."

The co-stars were so in the moment that Latifah had to decelerate to avoid a fender bender. "What's up with that braking jamming?" she asked. "It's about to be Car Crashpool Karaoke."

Along the way, the actresses picked up their co-stars Tiffany Haddish and Regina Hall to do some guerilla marketing for their new movie, in theaters July 21. Armed with a megaphone, Haddish spotted a truck driver and made a pitch. "Hey! Brotha, brotha in the white truck, make sure you go see Girls Trip. Lookin' good!" she said. "Take your baby mama, your other baby mama, your other, other baby mama." If that weren't enough, she used a T-shirt cannon to get the word out. The ride ended with a sing-along to Cyndi Lauper's "Girls Just Wanna Have Fun."

Carpool Karaoke: The Series features 16 celebrity hosts—one of whom is Corden—riding in a car together singing their favorite songs. Dierks Bentley, John Cena, Sheryl Crow, Billy Eichner, Jeff Gordon, Ariana Grande, Chelsea Handler, Ice Cube, LeBron James, Alicia Keys, John Legend, Seth MacFarlane, Metallica, Shaquille O'Neal, Blake Shelton, Will Smith, Michael Strahan, Sophie Turner and Maisie Williams are among those slated to appear in the series.

