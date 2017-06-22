Girls just want to have fun, all right.

James Corden is giving up the driver's seat in Carpool Karaoke: The Series, premiering Aug. 8 on Apple Music. In a sneak peek that aired on CBS' The Late Late Show Wednesday, Girls Trip stars Queen Latifah and Jada Pinkett Smith went for a spin and covered Prince's hit "Let's Go Crazy."

The co-stars were so in the moment that Latifah had to decelerate to avoid a fender bender. "What's up with that braking jamming?" she asked. "It's about to be Car Crashpool Karaoke."