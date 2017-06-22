Mario Batali should never put these dishes on the menu.

The chef appeared on The Tonight Show Wednesday, where host Jimmy Fallon and guests Vanessa Hudgens, Ashton Kutcher and Liam Payne took turns guessing the unusual secret ingredient hidden in each course of Batali's gourmet three-course meal. To keep things fair, Fallon told the audience, "We'll write down our guesses and reveal our answers one at a time."

To their surprise, the first course included a splash of Jägermeister.

"Today we have an herbal shanghai soup dumplings with organic bean curd. There is, however, a secret ingredient. It may be delicious," Batali said. "Tell us what you think. Taste, taste, taste!"