Two holdouts in Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial refused to convict him, per ABC News.

The comedian had been charged in 2015 with three counts of felony aggravated indecent assault stemming from a 2004 incident involving Andrea Constand at his home in Pennsylvania. The juror, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said 10 of the 12 jurors thought he was guilty on the first and third felony count; one juror thought he was guilty on the second count.

Constand testified during the six-day trial that Cosby gave her a drug that prevented her from stopping his alleged assault. Though Cosby did not take the stand, he said in a decade-old deposition that he gave Benadryl to Constand to "relax" her, and then they had a consensual sexual encounter. The 79-year-old pleaded not guilty to the felony charge and categorically denied the other accusations made against him. After 52 hours of deliberations, the holdouts were "not moving, no matter what," the juror said, so Judge Steven O'Neill declared a mistrial.