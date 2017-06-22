Prince Philip Leaves London Hospital After 2-Night Stay

Prince Philip is on the up and up.

The 96-year-old was discharged from King Edward VII Hospital in London Thursday, where he was being treated for an infection. "I can confirm that The Duke of Edinburgh left hospital this morning," a spokesperson for Buckingham Palace said. Queen Elizabeth II's husband of 70 years was admitted to the hospital Tuesday as a precautionary measure to treat an infection related to a pre-existing health condition. Though Philip has previously suffered from a recurring bladder infection, Buckingham Palace did not reveal the specifics of his latest current condition.

Philip left the hospital through a private exit. He is rumor to be resting at Windsor Castle.

Prince Charles said his father was "getting better" during an appearance at a Finsbury Park mosque in London; officials said he was in "good spirits" during his two-night hospitalization.