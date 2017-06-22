Prince Harry has seen and done a lot in his 32 years.

In a candid conversation with Newsweek's Angela Levin, Harry looks back on the death of his mother, Princess Diana, who was killed in a car crash in 1997. "She had the most wonderful sense of humor and always wanted to make things fun for us," he says, "as well as protect us."

Sharing fond memories his mother—and carrying on her charitable legacy—comes easily. But talking about Diana's funeral is much more difficult for Harry, who was 12 at the time. "My mother had just died, and I had to walk a long way behind her coffin, surrounded by thousands of people watching me while millions more did on television. I don't think any child should be asked to do that, under any circumstances," Harry recalls. "I don't think it would happen today."