The Defenders Debuts New Key Art That Really Accentuates the Attractiveness of Netflix's New Marvel Show

by Lauren Piester |

The Defenders

Netflix

If looks could kill...

Consider this our official petition for outtakes of the shoot for the new key art for The Defenders, because we are buying whatever these heroes are selling and we need more.

Netflix's newest Marvel outing, which puts Luke Cage, Daredevil, Jessica Jones, and Iron Fist all together for some serious crime fighting (or elevator riding), doesn't debut until August, but it's not hard to tell that this is going to be a good time, especially if this key art is what it always looks like when you get Mike Colter, Krysten Ritter, Charlie Cox, and Finn Jones in the same room. 

It's like they're staring into our soul, and we will happily let them continue to do that all the way until the show finally premieres. 

The Defenders, Marvel, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, Daredevil, Iron Fist

Netflix

The Defenders also stars Sigourney Weaver, who plays the mysterious villain Alexandria, as well as Eka Darville as Malcolm, Rachael Taylor as Trish Walker and Carrie-Anne Moss as Jeri Hogarth from Jessica Jones, Luke Cage's Simone Missick as Misty Knight, Daredevil's Deborah Ann Woll as Karen Page, Scott Glenn as Stick and Elden Henson as Foggy Nelson, Iron Fist's Jessica Henwick as Colleen Wing and Rosario Dawson as Claire Temple.

The Defenders will hit Netflix on August 18.

