Christina Perri's proposal may just make your jar of hearts melt.
On Wednesday evening, the singer took to social media with some very personal news. As it turns out, the woman behind "A Thousand Years" is engaged.
"Paul asked me to marry him tonight and i said yes!" she shared alongside a photo of her new piece of bling.
As for the lucky guy, he's host Paul Costabile who also posted a romantic message after the proposal. "I knew I wanted to ask this girl to marry me the day she walked into the green screen for an interview almost 4 years ago," he shared. "I finally asked her right here tonight and she said yes !!!"
Whether calling him the "love of my life" or enjoying romantic date nights, the "Jar of Hearts" singer couldn't help but showcase the special man in her life on rare occasions.
While the couple may like to keep their romance on the private side, there is one relationship these two may be able to look up to.
Look no further than the love story involving Christina's parents.
"Mary and Dante are married 39 years today!!! wow!!!" she recently shared online. "Thanks mom and dad for being such an adorable and wonderful example of what love can be."
The engagement announcement comes just one day after the singer's song was featured on America's Got Talent.
Thirteen year old Evie Clair wowed the judges when she dedicated her rendition of Christina's hit song "Arms" to her father who is battling Stage 4 colon cancer. After hearing the Arizona resident's voice and story, Christina couldn't help but become a fan.
"THIS IS SO BEAUTIFUL," she wrote on Twitter after the episode aired. "hi, @evieclair! Thanks so much for choosing my song for this special moment in ur life! ur incredible! im sending so much love to u & dad."