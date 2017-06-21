Christina Perri's proposal may just make your jar of hearts melt.

On Wednesday evening, the singer took to social media with some very personal news. As it turns out, the woman behind "A Thousand Years" is engaged.

"Paul asked me to marry him tonight and i said yes!" she shared alongside a photo of her new piece of bling.

As for the lucky guy, he's host Paul Costabile who also posted a romantic message after the proposal. "I knew I wanted to ask this girl to marry me the day she walked into the green screen for an interview almost 4 years ago," he shared. "I finally asked her right here tonight and she said yes !!!"

Whether calling him the "love of my life" or enjoying romantic date nights, the "Jar of Hearts" singer couldn't help but showcase the special man in her life on rare occasions.