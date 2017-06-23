The CW Network/NBCUniversal/20th Century Fox
It's been a good year for new TV shows.
Today's polls celebrate the new shows we got and the new shows yet to come, and by this point, you know what to do.
Last year, Wynonna Earp won best new show, and American Gods was the show you were most excited for. Did the epic Starz series live up to your hopes, or was it outshone by This Is Us or Riverdale? Let us know by voting!
Just in case you're struggling with the upcoming shows, please see our trailer ranking for all the help you need (with all the broadcast shows, at least).
As usual, all polls close Friday, June 30 at 5 p.m. PT.
Each day, we'll open two more polls until you're able to vote in all of these categories: Best Comedy, Best Drama, Best Drama Actor, Best Drama Actress, Best Comedy Actor, Best Comedy Actress, Best Female Breakout Star, Best Male Breakout Star, Best Couple, Best Kiss/Sexiest Moment, Best Reality or Talk Show, Best Reality or Talk Show Star, Best Shocker, Most Enraging Shocker, Best Musical Moment, Best Fight, Saddest Death, Saddest Actor Exit, Best Villain, Best Guest Star, Best Fandom, Best Cast on Twitter, Best New 2016/2017 Show, Most Anticipated 2017/2018 Show, Most Heartbreaking Cancellation, and Best Series Finale.
Feel free to vote as many times as you want for as many nominees as you want. Now get to voting and have fun!