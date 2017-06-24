The end is here.

Not only is this the final set of polls in our TV Scoop Awards tournament (thank the TV gods), but it's also all about endings. This final round is all about the cancellations that broke your heart and the series finales that also broke your heart, but on purpose.

Last year, MTV's Faking It took home the title of most heartbreaking cancellation (RIP), and best series finale is a new category for 2017 inspired by just how many shows said their goodbyes this year, and how many more will say goodbye over the next year. Basically we're never going to stop sobbing, but it's fine.

Once again, all polls close Friday, June 30 at 5 p.m. PT.