There's one special man in Corinne Olympios' life that continues to be Team Corn.

With Bachelor in Paradise set to resume filming in a matter of days after being cleared of misconduct allegations, one former contestant is still experiencing her share of headlines.

In fact, her boyfriend Jordan Gielchinsky has now been put under a whole new spotlight. So what does he think of all the controversy?

"I have known Corinne for over 10 years and as a friend or boyfriend, she will continue to receive my unwavering loyalty and support until I decide that there is a legitimate reason not to give it," he shared with E! News exclusively.

As for recent articles that claim to know Jordan's thoughts on the Bachelor in Paradise controversy, you better think again.