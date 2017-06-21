Xosha Roquemore Gives Birth to First Child With Lakeith Stanfield

by McKenna Aiello |

Xosha Roquemore, Lakeith Stanfield

John Parra/Getty Images for WGN AMERICA

It seems as if Xosha Roquemore and Lakeith Stanfield are officially parents!

According to PeopleThe Mindy Project star shared a since-deleted snapshot of her newborn baby captioned "Mom."

Super sleuths also pointed out a baby's head in the corner of yesterday's Instagram post, which might have confirmed the actress and her Atlanta star beau welcomed their first little one sometime in the recent past.

Xosha has yet to address the possible baby news but did allude to wiping a recent post from her social media to avoid "vultures" looking to "upset the flow" in a tweet shared Wednesday. The actress is also enjoying alcohol and seafood once again, and over Father's Day weekend told her Twitter followers, "This Father's Day Mimosa and Lox platter is soooooo bomb rn!! I haven't had either of the aforementioned in like a year."

A post shared by @xoshroq on

As for Stanfield, he referred to entering a "new chapter" in his life on Twitter a couple of weeks ago, adding, "Been in a complete dream world past 24 hours." Not so subtle now, right?!

A couple months after the couple slyly posed together on the Sundance Film Festival red carpet—Roquemore's baby bump peeking through—she revealed her bare belly to the world in March on social media. 

In early May, the proud parents gathered their closest family and friends for a baby shower, which was documented on Xosha's Instagram page. 

She couldn't help but shout out fellow pregnant bestie, Chelsea Peretti, who is expecting with Lakeith's Get Out director, Jordan Peele. "My partner in preg, vent sister, and craving sharerrrrr QUEEN @chelsanity!!" Xosha wrote alongside a snapshot of the pair. 

Congratulations, you two!

E! News has reached out to their reps for comment. 

