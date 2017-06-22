While Kendra Wilkinson-Baskett may be ready to move the relationship with her mother forward, Hank Baskett has other plans.
As excitement builds up for the season premiere of Kendra on Top, E! News has obtained an exclusive sneak peek at Friday's all-new episode that shows this husband and wife duo may not be on the same page.
"I've had to fight for this marriage for eight years. When I was her number one supporter from the get-go, telling you that you need to listen and shape up," Hank shared with his wife. "But yet I still got s--t on for eight years."
Before the former NFL player can go any further, Kendra is the first to understand his position.
"I know," she interjected. "And you have every right to feel this way."
Isaac Brekken/Getty Images for WE tv
Ultimately, Kendra is ready to repair a relationship that has been estranged for many years.
"At the end of the day, I have to learn to trust my mom again and that's something I haven't told Hank yet because I'm able to move forward and put the past behind. Hank's not able to do that yet," she shared in her confessional. "This is going to be a crazy ride."
For the past several months, Kendra and her mom Patti Wilkinson have been appearing on Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars Family Edition.
In between their therapy and challenges, the mother-daughter duo has tried to move past hurt feelings caused by social media habits, possible tell-all books and more.
"There's a lot more that I need to find out though," Kendra teased in our sneak peek. Buckle up, ladies and gentlemen!
Kendra on Top premieres Friday night at 10:30 p.m. on WE tv.