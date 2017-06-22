While Kendra Wilkinson-Baskett may be ready to move the relationship with her mother forward, Hank Baskett has other plans.

As excitement builds up for the season premiere of Kendra on Top, E! News has obtained an exclusive sneak peek at Friday's all-new episode that shows this husband and wife duo may not be on the same page.

"I've had to fight for this marriage for eight years. When I was her number one supporter from the get-go, telling you that you need to listen and shape up," Hank shared with his wife. "But yet I still got s--t on for eight years."

Before the former NFL player can go any further, Kendra is the first to understand his position.

"I know," she interjected. "And you have every right to feel this way."