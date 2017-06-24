Chance the Rapper is taking the music industry by storm.

In the first week of its May 2016 release, the 24-year-old Chicago native's third mixtape, Coloring Book, was streamed a whopping 57 million times. Longtime fans of the hip-hop artist would consider his overnight success story long overdue, and in no time at all, Chance quickly became mainstream music's breakout sensation.

He took home the coveted Best New Artist award at the 2017 Grammys (plus Best Rap Album and Best Rap Performance), embarked on a sell-out tour, all while remaining independent from a major music label. Not to mention his activism work, which will be recognized during Sunday's 2017 BET Awards. Chance the Rapper will accept the BET Humanitarian Award for "positively impacting both local and national communities" and advocating for "impactful educational, social and political initiatives."

To learn more about what makes the "No Problem" rapper such a hot commodity these days, check out five things you (probably) don't know about him below: