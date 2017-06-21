Ever wondered who's the richest of the rich?
While celebrities obtain their wealth and status from their famed career path, many have stepped out of the limelight to try their hand at business. Stars like Madonna and Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen ventured into fashion, while Ashton Kutcher invested his acting profits into tech companies. These endeavors often end up accounting for more of their fortune than whatever it is that led them to celebrity status.
George Clooney and Rande Gerber recently walked away from the sale of their tequila brand, Casamigos, with $1 billion, but they're definitely not the first celebrities to reach profits in the billions from combined business ventures and successful careers.
Since his Hall of Fame-worthy NBA career, the former athlete started his own investment company, Magic Johnson Enterprises, to add to his basketball fortune. The company holds ownership stakes in the Los Angeles Lakers and several restaurant chains, like T.G.I. Friday's and Burger King, and is valued at $1 billion.
The former Michael Kelso has obviously profited off of acting, but he's found a fortune with his investment company A-Grade, investing in tech companies like Foursquare, Uber and Airbnb.
The Full House stars traded acting for fashion, and their brands, including The Row, Olsenboye and Elizabeth & James, have led them to an estimated $1 billion fashion empire.
The hip-hop artist founded Bad Boy Worldwide Entertainment Group in 1994, which has since spawned successful artists like Notorious B.I.G. and has partnered with Sony's Epic Records. His entrepreneurship doesn't stop there, his fortune outside of music comes from his men's apparel label Sean John and co-ownership deals with Ciroc vodka and Revolt TV and Media.
The U2 frontman found what he was looking for when his investment company, Elevation Partners, held a 2.3 percent stake in Facebook valued at $1.4 billion in 2015. While the singer reached chart-topping success with music, the bulk of his fortune has come from the company.
Childhood illnesses and motherhood led the Fantastic Four star to launch The Honest Company in 2011 with the goal of creating nontoxic household products. Not only did she reach that goal, she brought the company to the immense success of being valued at $1.7 billion.
Prize money only makes up about 10 percent of the $1.4 billion that the golfer has earned over his legendary career, most of which can be attributed to endorsements, appearance fees and golf course designs.
As the Blueprint musician once rapped, "I'm not a businessman, I'm a business, man." His joint net worth with wife Queen Bey recently climbed to $1.16 billion, and while a portion of their fortune comes from music sales, business ventures such as music streaming service Tidal and clothing brand Ivy Park have brought the Carters wild success.
The sports legend has not only profited off his historic basketball career, but his Air Jordan brand in partnership with Nike and his ownership stake in the Charlotte Hornets have also helped lead him to his $1.14 billion net worth.
The Lucky Star singer is currently the highest grossing solo touring artist, selling a combined $1.3 billion in tickets over the course of her career. Aside from music, the 80's icon has gotten into the groove with business ventures as well, such as her endeavors in fashion with her Material Girl clothing line and her founding of Maverick Records back in 1992.
Taking his time to perfect the Beat(s) paid off when Apple acquired the former N.W.A. member's Beats Electronics in 2014 for a whopping $3 billion.
The actress and singer proved herself to be a triple threat when her fashion line, the Jessica Simpson Collection, went on to earn over $1 billion (and counting) in revenue since its launch in 2005.
A lot of these brands have become household names, like Air Jordan and Tidal, but stars like Magic Johnson and Bono have opted for a different route by starting investment companies.
Some of these stars gave up their famed career path completely in favor of their entrepreneurship, so their immense wealth may come at a surprise.
Whether it's the Jessica Simpson Collection, Beats by Dre or the Honest Company, you've probably come across these celebrity brands in one way or another, and even if you've never purchased, these savvy celebs are raking in the dough.