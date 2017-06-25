Botched Patient's Nose Is "Reborn" Without "Horns" on Shocking Episode: See the Results!

  • By
  • &

by Jess Cohen |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Jodie Sweetin

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Famously Single 201, Ronnie Magro-Ortiz, Malika Haqq

Famously Single Recap: Malika Haqq and Ronnie Magro-Ortiz Spark an Instant Connection While Calum Best Returns for Round Two

Daniel, What Happens at The Abbey, What Happens at The Abbey 107

What Happens at The Abbey Star Daniel Says His Hair Is Insured for $750,000: Watch!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Tracy is ready to "take on the world" after her surgery on Botched.

On Sunday's episode, doctors Terry Dubrow and Paul Nassif met with Tracy, who wanted the "horns" on her nose to be gone. Tracy had nose surgery when she was a junior in high school and while at first she loved it, she started to notice some changes in her nose during college.

"There grew these two little horns from the end on the tip and I couldn't breathe as well," Tracy explained on the episode. "Over the past seven years, I noticed my nose was getting worse and worse. It just slopes down and then these two horns protrude and they're not even symmetrical."

Photos

Paul Nassif & Terry Dubrow's Bromance

Tracy continued, "And everything seems to be collapsing in on the sides. So when I look in the mirror now and look at my nose, automatically I'm back to my junior high school years where all I see is a messed up nose. And I just keep seeing it get worse and worse to the point where I don't know…you know am I just gonna wake up one day and I have no nose?"

While looking at pictures of Tracy's nose, Paul said he could see right away that she had "really bad bassa," or pieces of cartilage on her nasal tip which look like they're "protruding out of the skin."

Tracy, Botched, Botched 402

E!

While in surgery with Tracy, Paul realized that her previous doctor "removed about 80 percent of normal anatomy" in her nose. But he is able to get about "85 percent improvement in the nose" and Tracy loved the results.

"My nose has been reborn without the horns," Tracy said after her surgery.

Watch the Botched recap above to check out Tracy's before and after results and see how Terry helped patient Connie, whose previous doctor botched her liposuction surgery! Plus, see if the doctors operated on Bunny, who wanted larger boobs in order to be more successful in the cosplay world!

Watch a brand new episode of Botched Sunday at 9 p.m., only on E!

TAGS/ Shows , Botched , E! Shows , Paul Nassif , Terry Dubrow , Plastic Surgery , Surgery , Top Stories
Got a News Tip? Click Here
  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.