Tracy is ready to "take on the world" after her surgery on Botched.

On Sunday's episode, doctors Terry Dubrow and Paul Nassif met with Tracy, who wanted the "horns" on her nose to be gone. Tracy had nose surgery when she was a junior in high school and while at first she loved it, she started to notice some changes in her nose during college.

"There grew these two little horns from the end on the tip and I couldn't breathe as well," Tracy explained on the episode. "Over the past seven years, I noticed my nose was getting worse and worse. It just slopes down and then these two horns protrude and they're not even symmetrical."