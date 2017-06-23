Just this week the world celebrate a major cinematic milestone: The 20th anniversary of My Best Friend's Wedding. It was a landmark moment not just because it bookended two decades of fully understanding that Crème brûlée can never be Jell-O, but also for one Julia Roberts. That film, lauded as it was for its effect on the romantic comedy genre (and complicated female characters, and the portrayal of gay men in the media, and we could go on and on...), was just as important to the actresses' career.

You see, the flick came at a time when she was at a professional crossroads. She had had a few big hits (Pretty Woman and Steel Magnolias, to name a few) followed by several years of relative disappointments—like 1996's Mary Reilly, which was supposed to be a groundbreaking riff on the classic Jekyll and Hyde story but ended up widely panned by critics, with low box office numbers to boot. My Best Friend's Wedding had the potential to erase those memories from the public and place her solidly in the A-list.

It's common knowledge what happened next, and 20 years later it's truly hilarious to even be discussing a time when Roberts' star power wasn't out of this world. She hasn't had to worry about her place on the A-list since, but she has also carved out quite a lucrative niche for herself. The actress is in a position to pick and choose from the best roles in Hollywood, with the luxury of saying "No" more often than not. At this point in her career Roberts seems to be whittling down her public-facing work, opting instead to focus on her family and all that comes with it.

Gone are the flashbulbs of the red carpet and the exclusive parties and the lavish trips, replaced instead with a secluded, comfortable life in Malibu. She emerges from her sprawling beachside compound only for select projects and events, yet her life now is just as fascinating as the far glitzier glamour we see onscreen.