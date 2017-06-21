Ariel Winter is standing up for her man.

As the Modern Family star continues her romance with Levi Meaden, the couple continues to experience their share of wild and false headlines in tabloids.

One recent story, however, propelled Ariel to speak out and defend the actor on social media.

"I have a BOYFRIEND and a PERSONAL ASSISTANT who are NOT the same person. I would NEVER pay my boyfriend ANY sort of allowance, nor would he EVER accept if I offered," Ariel wrote to her followers. "He BUYS his own stuff whether it's for me for himself, and he more than pulls his weight for our life."

She continued, "I HATE fake news, but I guess that's what our world has come to. Get your s--t straight. I don't support anyone, and I don't need anyone to support me. He's got a full career (including something huge that's new) and works hard for it. He's not just someone's boyfriend. So if you don't know us, don't comment. Xoxo."