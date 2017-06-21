How to Get a Gel Manicure in Less Than 10 Minutes!

"OMG! I chipped my nail!" she screams in a swarm of people that don't understand just how devastated she feels.

We get it. The struggle is so real. Freshly polished nails promise anyone a feeling of put-togetherness that nothing else can. Even if your hair is mess and you could only manage a wrinkled T-shirt and jeans this morning, seeing shaped nails in your favorite color can get you through the day. The opposite is also true. If you're wearing a beautiful gown and stunning shoes with chipped nails, you're sure to quiver every time you or anyone else gets a glimpse of your hands.

Unfortunately, chipped nails are inevitable. And, usually, they happen in the most inopportune moments. But, there's a solution. It may take a bit of an investment, but you'll be jumping for joy when you no longer have to reveal unkept nails.