Some people wait a lifetime for a moment like this.
After performing in Las Vegas Tuesday evening, Kelly Clarkson was on hand to witness two of her biggest fans live out their dream proposal. Self-proclaimed Kelly fanatic Alex Malerba dropped down one knee and asked his longtime boyfriend, Justin Blake, to marry him right in front of the American Idol champ during a meet and greet... and it's pretty freakin' adorable.
Lucky for us, Malerba shared a video of the proposal to Instagram, which he captioned, "Asking the love of my life to marry me in front of the one and only @kellyclarkson was an amazing moment!!!! HE SAID YES"
Clarkson has the biggest smile on her face as the soon-to-be husband realizes he was brought backstage for more than just a photo opp with the pop star, and tells him, "Oh my God, I'm so happy!" As the couple embraces, Kelly runs over to join the group hug and screams, "I'm like a part of it!"
Turns out Alex clued Kelly in on wanting to propose to Justin in front of her, and she was totally down for the plan. He told TooFab that after receiving an impromptu shout-out from the singer during the concert, Alex made his way backstage and convinced security to let him have a few moments with Clarkson.
Malerba told Kelly, "'My boyfriend is out here and I was planning on proposing to him and I want you to help.'" And she was like, 'You should have told me! I would have done it during the show' and I was like, 'Well he's out there. Can I go get him and we can do that now?' And she was like, 'Yes we are gonna do it. We aren't waiting another minute!'"
"And I just went running down to the end of the hallway, probably 50 feet away from me to get him and I was like, 'Kelly wants to meet you.'"
The rest, as they say, was history and sooner than later Alex will be a married man!
He said Clarkson is "absolutely" invited to their wedding, but hopes she'll officiate their big day. Something tells us Kelly would love nothing more. Congratulations, you two!