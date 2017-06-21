Some people wait a lifetime for a moment like this.

After performing in Las Vegas Tuesday evening, Kelly Clarkson was on hand to witness two of her biggest fans live out their dream proposal. Self-proclaimed Kelly fanatic Alex Malerba dropped down one knee and asked his longtime boyfriend, Justin Blake, to marry him right in front of the American Idol champ during a meet and greet... and it's pretty freakin' adorable.

Lucky for us, Malerba shared a video of the proposal to Instagram, which he captioned, "Asking the love of my life to marry me in front of the one and only @kellyclarkson was an amazing moment!!!! HE SAID YES"

Clarkson has the biggest smile on her face as the soon-to-be husband realizes he was brought backstage for more than just a photo opp with the pop star, and tells him, "Oh my God, I'm so happy!" As the couple embraces, Kelly runs over to join the group hug and screams, "I'm like a part of it!"