When you think of summer fashion, a blazer probably doesn't come to mind. That is, until now.

Zendaya, known for her fearless style, took a single menswear-inspired closet staple and brought it to new heights. The actress stepped out in New York wearing a pinstripe pantsuit complete with an avant-garde, 3D floral blazer while promoting her new film Spider-man: Homecoming. She kept the look incredibly fashion-forward yet casual, pairing the suit with a simple white tank (resembling those ribbed ones we all owned in high school) and all-white Adidas sneakers.

Zendaya's ensemble proves floral appliques are a risk worth taking. 

If you're daring enough to wear a statement like this one, here's a little pro tip: Pair the standout piece with basics like T-shirts or tanks. For a summer-friendly look, trade in basic bottoms for pinstripe pants or bright shorts. To dress it up, top off the look with ankle strap sandals or heels.

Are you ready for menswear in the summer?

Take your blazer style to the next level and shop the options above!

