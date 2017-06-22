When you think of summer fashion, a blazer probably doesn't come to mind. That is, until now.

Zendaya, known for her fearless style, took a single menswear-inspired closet staple and brought it to new heights. The actress stepped out in New York wearing a pinstripe pantsuit complete with an avant-garde, 3D floral blazer while promoting her new film Spider-man: Homecoming. She kept the look incredibly fashion-forward yet casual, pairing the suit with a simple white tank (resembling those ribbed ones we all owned in high school) and all-white Adidas sneakers.