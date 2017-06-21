The race to become an award show winner is on.

Earlier this morning, some of the most talented athletes woke up to the news that they were nominated for a 2017 ESPY Award.

Hosted by two-time Super Bowl champion Peyton Manning, the live telecast on ABC brings the greatest competitors from football, baseball, basketball and more for a very special night.

As for the winners, they are chosen by fans at home who are able to cast their vote online starting today.

Before the telecast airs live Wednesday, July 12 at 8 p.m. from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, we're happy to present this year's nominees below.

Trophy or not, we're the first to say these athletes are already winners across the board.