Glee Star Charice Pempengco Changes Name to Jake Zyrus

Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Saving Bachelor in Paradise: How Cast Members Past & Present Rallied for the Show's Return in the Wake of Scandal
Mike Coppola/Getty Images
World, meet Jake Zyrus.
The 25-year-old Filipino singer, formerly known as Charice Pempengco, announced the name change on social media nearly three years after telling Oprah Winfrey that "my soul is like male." Zyrus, who found fame through YouTube and guest appearances on Glee in 2010, shared a heartfelt message to fans over the weekend.
"My first tweet as Jake," the performer wrote. "Overwhelmed. Saw all your love comments and I'm so happy. Finally. I love you, everyone and see you soon. I won't let anyone ruin this moment. I won't let anyone ruin my happiness. Thank you to all the beautiful write ups about me."
Shortly after deleting all social media posts, Jake also shared on Instagram, "From the bottom of my heart, thank you for the love and respect. I love you back and I'm sending peace to everyone."
My first tweet as Jake. Overwhelmed. Saw all your love comments and I'm so happy. Finally. I love you, everyone and see you soon.— Jake Zyrus (@jakezyrus) June 20, 2017
In 2013, Zyrus came out as lesbian, later addressing an obvious image change. "I know some people are more used to the old Charice, a ballad singer with the pigtails," the entertainer reportedly shared at the time. "For me, in my heart, I've always wanted to be more edgy, rock, more [on the] dark side. I know some people think that this is very rebellious but it's not. It's just me evolving. It's me transforming into another person that is totally me."
Then one year later, the "Pyramid" singer—who Winfrey dubbed "the most talented girl in the world"—sat down to share a new revelation with the media mogul. When asked about a possible transition, Zyrus explained, "Not exactly transitioning to a male, but basically my soul is like male."
Jake added, "But I'm not going to go through that stage where I'm going to change everything—not change my body. I would change, like, this look: Cut my hair and wear boy clothes and everything, but that's all."
Zyrus also made history as the first Asian solo singer to land in the Top 10 on the Billboard 200 albums chart with 2010's Charice. The celeb released a fifth studio album, Catharsis, last year.