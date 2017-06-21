Glee Star Charice Pempengco Changes Name to Jake Zyrus

World, meet Jake Zyrus.

The 25-year-old Filipino singer, formerly known as Charice Pempengco, announced the name change on social media nearly three years after telling Oprah Winfrey that "my soul is like male." Zyrus, who found fame through YouTube and guest appearances on Glee in 2010, shared a heartfelt message to fans over the weekend.

"My first tweet as Jake," the performer wrote. "Overwhelmed. Saw all your love comments and I'm so happy. Finally. I love you, everyone and see you soon. I won't let anyone ruin this moment. I won't let anyone ruin my happiness. Thank you to all the beautiful write ups about me."

Shortly after deleting all social media posts, Jake also shared on Instagram, "From the bottom of my heart, thank you for the love and respect. I love you back and I'm sending peace to everyone."