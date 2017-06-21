Henry "Hank" Deutschendorf, the child actor who played baby Oscar in Ghostbusters II, died on June 14 of an apparent suicide at the age of 29. According to the San Diego Coroner's report, it was a suicide by hanging.

The former actor was discovered by his twin brother, William, who also starred as baby Oscar in the Ghostbusters sequel, in the apartment he shared with his girlfriend.

The coroner's report says, "The decedent was a single, 29-year-old Caucasian male who resided with his girlfriend in an apartment in the city of Escondido. On the evening of 06/14/17, he was found suspended by a ligature around his neck in his closet by his brother."

The report continues, "After cutting him down, 9-1-1 was called and first responders arrived at the home. His death was then confirmed without medical interventions due to signs of rigidity. He had a long history of depression."

Earlier today, William confirmed the news in a powerful blog post, "It is with great sadness that I announce the passing of my twin brother, Hank. On Wednesday, June 14th, 2017, Henry John Deutschendorf II lost his battle with schizoaffective disorder."