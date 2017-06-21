She's got strong abs and a powerful message!

Danica Patricktook to Instagram earlier today to prove an important point about the reality behind fitness photos. The outspoken personality also made sure to call out that photos like hers should be used to inspire instead of flagellate one's self.

The 35-year-old stock car race driver posted side-by-side images of her fit form, which were taken at different angles, in a sports bra and biker shorts. Along with the photos, she wrote, "I kinda love when people do real vs produced shots. The difference between the two is lighting, pose, and clothes adjustments."

Patrick added, "We all want to look our best at all times, no shame in that. But don’t let someone else’s body put yours down. Use it for motivation.”