Courteney Cox Wants to Have a Baby With Johnny McDaid

Courteney Cox has baby fever!
The Friends alum appears on the cover of NewBeauty magazine's Summer-Fall 2017 issue, where she revealed that welcoming a baby with longtime partner Johnny McDaid isn't out of the question. Cox shared, "I would love to have a baby now. I mean, I could carry someone else's egg."
Courteney and ex-husband David Arquette co-parent 13-year-old Coco Arquette together, while McDaid has no children of his own.
At 53, the actress understands she "may be one of the older people doing it, but I would love to, with Johnny that is. I know it's crazy, but I would."
The A-lister and Snow Patrol rocker called off their year-long engagement in 2015, only to reunite months later. Shortly after getting back together, Johnny, 40, gushed to E! News, "Just look at us. I love her. I've always loved her."
Courteney had nothing but amazing things to say about her beau, telling the mag, "Well, he's younger than me, and with any other guy that would be the hardest thing in the world, but looks are not that important to him or his family. External beauty isn't even on his radar."
"I used to worry about the age difference, but I don't think it matters," she admitted. "He appreciates beauty, but it's deeper than that. It's deeper for me too, but luckily I find him gorgeous and extremely sexy."
And if the couple does decide to expand their family, Cox says she began prioritizing her health like never before after finding out she carries the MTHFR gene mutation. "I suffered miscarriages," she explained, "my dad died of a really rare cancer, and depression runs in my family, which made my doctor think I should get this gene checked out."
"Once I found out how I could absorb nutrients and protect myself from toxins, my whole life shifted," she added. "I felt so much better and had more energy. I used to get so tired and would literally crumble after I ate something."
Now, Cox gives herself a shot of methylated B-12 daily and realized, that if she becomes pregnant, should take a methylfolate and methylated B.
Only time will tell if Courteney and Johnny take the next step in their relationship, but we're totally cheering this hopeful mama on!