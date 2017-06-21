Courteney Cox Wants to Have a Baby With Johnny McDaid

Courteney Cox has baby fever!

The Friends alum appears on the cover of NewBeauty magazine's Summer-Fall 2017 issue, where she revealed that welcoming a baby with longtime partner Johnny McDaid isn't out of the question. Cox shared, "I would love to have a baby now. I mean, I could carry someone else's egg."

Courteney and ex-husband David Arquette co-parent 13-year-old Coco Arquette together, while McDaid has no children of his own.

At 53, the actress understands she "may be one of the older people doing it, but I would love to, with Johnny that is. I know it's crazy, but I would."

The A-lister and Snow Patrol rocker called off their year-long engagement in 2015, only to reunite months later. Shortly after getting back together, Johnny, 40, gushed to E! News, "Just look at us. I love her. I've always loved her."