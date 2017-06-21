Kate Beckinsale has entered Cougar Town.

Over the past few months, the 43-year-old British actress has been dating Matt Rife, a 21-year-old comedian, TV personality and Ohio native, E! News has confirmed. He and the Underworld star were photographed sharing a passionate kiss in West Hollywood Wednesday.

The two met a mutual friend, ET reported Wednesday. Neither has commented on their relationship, which comes several months after director Len Wiseman filed for divorce from Beckinsale after 12 years of marriage. They have no children together. She and ex Michael Sheen share an 18-year-old daughter.

Check out seven things to know about Rife: