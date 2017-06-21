Well, Bachelor in Paradise has bounced back after all.

Warner Bros. confirmed yesterday that production would resume, just weeks after the show was shut down in the wake of what appeared to be a disastrous turn of events for the series—an internal investigation into possible misconduct during filming.

"The safety, security and well-being of the cast and crew is our number one concern, and we suspended filming so that the allegations could be investigated immediately and thoroughly," Warner Bros. said in a statement. "Our internal investigation, conducted with the assistance of an outside law firm, has now been completed. Out of respect for the privacy interests of those involved, we do not intend to release the videotape of the incident. We can say, however, that the tape does not support any charge of misconduct by a cast member. Nor does the tape show, contrary to many press reports, that the safety of any cast member was ever in jeopardy."

Yet the details of what really transpired between the parties involved—DeMario Jackson and Corinne Olympios—remain a case of he said, she said, as lawyers have been hired and unanswered questions persist. Corinne's legal team has vowed to press on with its own investigation.