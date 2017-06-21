Happy birthday to you, Prince William!

The Duke of Cambridge turned 35 today and celebrated by attending the Royal Ascot alongside Kate Middleton. We're told he's been spending the rest of the special day privately with his wife and two children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

Prince William's big 3-5 comes within the same year he will also transition into a full-time royal.

He is set to finish his job as an air ambulance helicopter pilot later in the summer. In September, with George starting school in London, the family will move their permanent residence from Anmer Hall to Kensington Palace, keeping the countryside home for weekend retreats.