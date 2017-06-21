Hot Reality TV House Hits the Market

by Beth Sobol

Sure, we're used to seeing the glam abodes that reality series like Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and Shahs of Sunsets film in—but what if you could actually call one of them your home?

Bravo fans will recognize the three-bedroom, three-bathroom overlooking the Sunset Strip as the spot where, on Season 5 of RHOBH, Brandi Glanville had co-star Kyle Richards over during to sample her Unfiltered Blonde wine label prior to its launch. This was, of course, prior to their subsequent blowout at Eileen Davidson's poker night.

Shahs of Sunset star Mike Shouhed has spent significantly more time at the pad, which features a dramatic spiral staircase, features high ceilings, hardwood floors, a sunny outdoor patio and city views. On the upcoming season of Shahs, Shouhed crashes there as he navigates the future in the wake of his divorce from Jessica Parido.

In fact, newly single Mike jokingly encouraged women to show up at the doorstep.

"It seems like women in L.A. are on the prowl," he recently told E! News. "My DM gets blown up. Be like an old school stalker—show up at my door. Don't send me nudes like, 'Hey, what's up?'"

Kidding aside the house—a reality TV fan's dream—just hit the market at $1,179,000.

For more information, visit MLS Reports.

