Last week, during an appearance on The Late Show, Johansson revealed there may be even more heroes and villains in the movie. "At one point, I do think that the whole, the Infinity Wars, there are I think at one point 61 or 62 Marvel characters in it," said the actress, who returns as Black Widow. "I think in one particular scene there's like 32 of us. There's a lot. There are so many of us; I don't know who's a Marvel character and who's a crew member! Honestly."

Production is expected to run through the summer. Behind the scenes, Downey teamed up with Omaze to offer Marvel fans a chance to win an Avengers set visit. Each monetary donation unlocks more entries to win. In addition to going behind the scenes with Downey (and enjoying a private lunch), the winner will receive free airfare and be put up in a four-star hotel. The winner will also help him to choose one of the charities to receive a Random Act Funding grant.