They serve sparkling water in space?
On Wednesday afternoon, Robert Downey Jr. tweeted a photo from the set of Marvel Studios' Avengers: Infinity War. The behind-the-scenes image featured three of his co-stars—Benedict Cumberbatch, Mark Ruffalo and Benedict Wong—posing in costume during their lunch break.
Cumberbatch spiced things up with a bottle of Hotlanta Hot Sauce, while Downey sipped on a can of La Croix lemon water, Ruffalo served up some cucumber salad and Wong held up a fork.
Downey captioned the group photo, "Forks, tongs, cans + bottles + a Wong... Help us," adding, #healthenet afeastoffriends #AvengersInfinityWar #beardbros #sciencebros #benedictsquared."
Cumberbatch, Downey, Ruffalo and Wong will return as Doctor Strange, Iron Man, Hulk and Wong, respectively, in Avengers: Infinity War, scheduled for theatrical release on May 4, 2018.
Directed by brothers Anthony Russo and Joe Russo, the blockbuster boasts an ensemble cast that includes Dave Bautista, Paul Bettany, Chadwick Boseman, Josh Brolin, Benicio Del Toro, Vin Diesel, Chris Evans, Karen Gillan, Danai Gurira, Chris Hemsworth, Tom Hiddleston, Tom Holland, Samuel L. Jackson, Scarlett Johansson, Pom Klementieff, Anthony Mackie, Elizabeth Olsen, Chris Pratt, Jeremy Renner, Zoe Saldana, Cobie Smulders and Sebastian Stan.
Last week, during an appearance on The Late Show, Johansson revealed there may be even more heroes and villains in the movie. "At one point, I do think that the whole, the Infinity Wars, there are I think at one point 61 or 62 Marvel characters in it," said the actress, who returns as Black Widow. "I think in one particular scene there's like 32 of us. There's a lot. There are so many of us; I don't know who's a Marvel character and who's a crew member! Honestly."
Production is expected to run through the summer. Behind the scenes, Downey teamed up with Omaze to offer Marvel fans a chance to win an Avengers set visit. Each monetary donation unlocks more entries to win. In addition to going behind the scenes with Downey (and enjoying a private lunch), the winner will receive free airfare and be put up in a four-star hotel. The winner will also help him to choose one of the charities to receive a Random Act Funding grant.