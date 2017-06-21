But, we saw this coming. In April, the star collaborated with younger sister Kylie Jenner on the KKW by Kylie Cosmetics créme lipsticks. With 30,000 units, the nude lip colors sold out in minutes, promising the reality stars and parent company Seed Beauty (parent company of ColourPop and manufacturer of Kim's new venture) approximately $13.5 million in sales.

Kim's solo beauty collection will mirror April's success with approximately $14 million in sales, if all goes well (and, it appears it has). But, don't worry, the sisters aren't competing, but rather hyper-focusing on their personal beauty obsessions.

"Kylie and I love collaborating on our lip kit together, but also makeup is both of our passion," Kim told E! News' Carissa Culiner. "A lot of my products, starting when we do our concealer, is going to have anti-aging components in it. So I'm definitely focusing on skin. We don't have many of the same products. We really aren't competing. I will say Kylie can do her makeup better than I can."