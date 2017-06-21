Love & Hip Hop star Milan Christopher is showing it all.

The 33-year-old rapper stripped down to his birthday suit for a NSFW photoshoot with Paper. The star bared his naked body to the camera as he posed against a backdrop of cars, bikes and planes.

When asked why he was willing to get completely naked, the reality star explained his reason was rooted in gender equality.

"I just feel like in our culture it's so taboo for a guy to show their bodies but it's ok for a woman to do it. I just kinda want to break that. I think I have a nice body and I think it's art and I just think that it should be celebrated like they celebrate women's bodies," he said.

"So you know, I could be a guy and be gay and be black and be artistic and be artistic in a nude fashion shoot in the same way that anybody else could."