Celebs Who Welcomed Babies Via Surrogate

E! News recently learned that Kim Kardashian and husband Kanye West have hired a surrogate to carry their third child, who will join big sister North West, 4, and brother Saint West, 18 months.

Kim joins a growing list of celebs who have used gestational carriers to expand their families.

Tyra Banks and partner Erik Asla welcomed their first child, York Banks Asla, via a surrogate last year.

She recently shared the first full photo of their son on Instagram on Father's Day, writing, "To all the amazing daddies out there that love their kids unconditionally like my mommy's daddy and my daddy, too...HAPPY FATHER'S DAY! -York."