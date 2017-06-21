Celebs Who Welcomed Babies Via Surrogate

  • By
  • &

by Corinne Heller |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Liam Payne

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Amy Smart

Stars Who Welcomed Babies Via Surrogate

Kim Kardashian & Kanye Hire Surrogate to Carry Baby No. 3

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

E! News recently learned that Kim Kardashian and husband Kanye West have hired a surrogate to carry their third child, who will join big sister North West, 4, and brother Saint West, 18 months.

Kim joins a growing list of celebs who have used gestational carriers to expand their families.

Tyra Banks and partner Erik Asla welcomed their first child, York Banks Asla, via a surrogate last year.

She recently shared the first full photo of their son on Instagram on Father's Day, writing, "To all the amazing daddies out there that love their kids unconditionally like my mommy's daddy and my daddy, too...HAPPY FATHER'S DAY! -York."

Tyra Banks, York, Instagram

Instagram; Getty Images

Tyra Banks, Baby, Son, York Banks Asla

Instagram

Tyra Banks

Tyra Banks and partner Erik Asla welcomed their first child, York Banks Asla, via a surrogate in 2016.

Neil Patrick Harris, Instagram

Instagram

Neil Patrick Harris

The actor and husband David Burtka welcomed their twins Gideon and Harper via a surrogate in 2010.

Shayne Lamas, Son, Lyon

Instagram

Shayne Lamas

In 2015, a year after suffering a miscarriage, The Bachelor star and Lorenzo Lamas' daughter Shayne Lamas and husband Nik Richie welcomed their second child, son Lyon, via a surrogate —the reality star's stepmother, Shawna Craig. The child joined big sister Press Dahl.

Article continues below

Amy Smart

Instagram

Amy Smart

After battling fertility struggles for years, the actress and husband Carter Oosterhouse welcomed daughter Flora via surrogate in December 2016.

Jimmy Fallon, Nancy Juvonen, Frances Cole Fallon, Winnie Fallon

Gerardo Mora\/Getty Images

Jimmy Fallon

The Tonight Show host and wife Nancy Juvonen welcomed two daughters, Winnie and Frances, via a surrogate in 2013 and 2014.

Katey Sagal, Daughter, Esme

Instagram

Katey Sagal

The Married...With Children and Sons of Anarchy star and husband Kurt Sutter, who created the latter series, welcomed daughter Esme Louise in 2007 via a surrogate. Sagal, who has a son and daughter from a previous marriage, was 53 at the time.

Article continues below

Tabitha Broderick, Marion Loretta Broderick, James Wilkie Broderick, Sarah Jessica Parker, Matthew Broderick

Walter McBride\/WireImage

Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick

The couple used a surrogate for their twins Tabitha and Loretta, who were born in 2009. They joined big brother James.

Elizabeth Banks, 2017 Oscars, Vanity Fair After Party

Pascal Le Segretain\/Getty Images

Elizabeth Banks

 Elizabeth Banks and husband Max Handelman welcomes two sons, Felix and Magnus, via a surrogate in 2011 and 2012.

Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban, 2017 CMT Music Awards, Couples

Michael Loccisano\/Getty Images For CMT

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban

The couple welcomed daughter Faith in December 2010 via a surrogate. She joins the pair's first child together, daughter Sunday Rose, and Kidman's eldest children with ex Tom CruiseConnor and Isabella.

"The love I felt for our gestational carrier...she was the most wonderful woman to do this for us," Kidman told Australia's 60 Minutes. "We were in a place of desperately wanting another child and this opportunity arose for us, and I couldn't get pregnant and we wanted another baby. I get emotional talking about it, because I'm so grateful to her."

Article continues below

Jordana Brewster, ELLE Women In Television

Jason Kempin\/Getty Images

Jordana Brewster

The Fast & Furious star and husband Andrew Form welcomed two sons, Julian and Rowan, via a surrogate in 2013 and 2016.

Lisa Hochstein, Baby

Instagram

Lisa Hochstein

Real Housewives of Miami's Lisa Hochstein struggled with infertility before she and husband Lenny Hochstein welcomed their first child, son Logan, via a surrogate in 2015.

George Lucas, Mellody Hobson

Michael Kovac\/WireImage

George Lucas

The Star Wars creator and wife Mellody Hobson welcomed their first child, daughter Everest, via a surrogate in 2013.

Article continues below

Ryan Murphy, David Miller

Jason Kempin\/Getty Images for Family Equality Council

Ryan Murphy

The Glee and American Horror Story creator and husband David Miller are parents to two sons, Logan and Ford, who were born via a surrogate in 2012 and 2014.

Ellen Pompeo, Chris Ivery

Next Century Partners

Ellen Pompeo

The Grey's Anatomy star and husband Chris Ivery revealed in 2014 they recently welcomed daughter Sienna via a surrogate. The actress gave birth to their first child, daughter Stella, in 2009, and the couple welcomed a third child, son Eli, in 2016.

Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka are parents to 6-year-old twins Gideon and Harper, who were also born via a surrogate.

"Happy Fathers' Day from Daddy, Harper, Gideon and Papa," Harris wrote on Instagram on Father's Day. "Being a parent is the single most challenging thing I've ever done/continue to do, but it's also far and away the greatest joy in my life. It has given me purpose, taught me patience, and expanded my heart. Thanks, @dbelicious, for taking the journey of two lifetimes with me. #grateful."

In most cases, people who use surrogates hire women they don't know through an agency. But other times, their loved ones offer to carry their babies.

Shayne Lamas give a special shout-out to her own dad, Lorenzo Lamas, on Father's Day. His wife and her stepmother, Shawna Craig, carried Shayne and husband Nik Richie's second child, son Lyon, who was born in 2015.

"Happy Fathers Day Dad! I don't have the words to describe the love I have for you," Shayne wrote. "Runs deep and will forever be so blessed to call you MY Dad! -sdlr."

TAGS/ Babies , Top Stories , Tyra Banks
Got a News Tip? Click Here
  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.