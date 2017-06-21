Celebs Who Welcomed Babies Via Surrogate

E! News recently learned that Kim Kardashian and husband Kanye West have hired a surrogate to carry their third child, who will join big sister North West, 4, and brother Saint West, 18 months.
Kim joins a growing list of celebs who have used gestational carriers to expand their families.
Tyra Banks and partner Erik Asla welcomed their first child, York Banks Asla, via a surrogate last year.
She recently shared the first full photo of their son on Instagram on Father's Day, writing, "To all the amazing daddies out there that love their kids unconditionally like my mommy's daddy and my daddy, too...HAPPY FATHER'S DAY! -York."
The actor and husband David Burtka welcomed their twins Gideon and Harper via a surrogate in 2010.
In 2015, a year after suffering a miscarriage, The Bachelor star and Lorenzo Lamas' daughter Shayne Lamas and husband Nik Richie welcomed their second child, son Lyon, via a surrogate —the reality star's stepmother, Shawna Craig. The child joined big sister Press Dahl.
After battling fertility struggles for years, the actress and husband Carter Oosterhouse welcomed daughter Flora via surrogate in December 2016.
The Tonight Show host and wife Nancy Juvonen welcomed two daughters, Winnie and Frances, via a surrogate in 2013 and 2014.
The Married...With Children and Sons of Anarchy star and husband Kurt Sutter, who created the latter series, welcomed daughter Esme Louise in 2007 via a surrogate. Sagal, who has a son and daughter from a previous marriage, was 53 at the time.
The couple used a surrogate for their twins Tabitha and Loretta, who were born in 2009. They joined big brother James.
Elizabeth Banks and husband Max Handelman welcomes two sons, Felix and Magnus, via a surrogate in 2011 and 2012.
The couple welcomed daughter Faith in December 2010 via a surrogate. She joins the pair's first child together, daughter Sunday Rose, and Kidman's eldest children with ex Tom Cruise, Connor and Isabella.
"The love I felt for our gestational carrier...she was the most wonderful woman to do this for us," Kidman told Australia's 60 Minutes. "We were in a place of desperately wanting another child and this opportunity arose for us, and I couldn't get pregnant and we wanted another baby. I get emotional talking about it, because I'm so grateful to her."
The Fast & Furious star and husband Andrew Form welcomed two sons, Julian and Rowan, via a surrogate in 2013 and 2016.
Real Housewives of Miami's Lisa Hochstein struggled with infertility before she and husband Lenny Hochstein welcomed their first child, son Logan, via a surrogate in 2015.
The Star Wars creator and wife Mellody Hobson welcomed their first child, daughter Everest, via a surrogate in 2013.
The Glee and American Horror Story creator and husband David Miller are parents to two sons, Logan and Ford, who were born via a surrogate in 2012 and 2014.
The Grey's Anatomy star and husband Chris Ivery revealed in 2014 they recently welcomed daughter Sienna via a surrogate. The actress gave birth to their first child, daughter Stella, in 2009, and the couple welcomed a third child, son Eli, in 2016.
"Happy Fathers' Day from Daddy, Harper, Gideon and Papa," Harris wrote on Instagram on Father's Day. "Being a parent is the single most challenging thing I've ever done/continue to do, but it's also far and away the greatest joy in my life. It has given me purpose, taught me patience, and expanded my heart. Thanks, @dbelicious, for taking the journey of two lifetimes with me. #grateful."
In most cases, people who use surrogates hire women they don't know through an agency. But other times, their loved ones offer to carry their babies.
Shayne Lamas give a special shout-out to her own dad, Lorenzo Lamas, on Father's Day. His wife and her stepmother, Shawna Craig, carried Shayne and husband Nik Richie's second child, son Lyon, who was born in 2015.
"Happy Fathers Day Dad! I don't have the words to describe the love I have for you," Shayne wrote. "Runs deep and will forever be so blessed to call you MY Dad! -sdlr."