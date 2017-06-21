A Downton Abbey Movie Is (Probably) Really Happening

Laura Carmichael, Lady Edith on the series, told AP via TVLine:"Tell my agent, because we're still waiting to know. We're hoping that will happen soon."

Talk of a Downton Abbey movie is nothing new.

"I don't know when, but I'm hopeful," Michelle Dockery, Lady Mary on the series, previously told E! News."I miss the show and my friends on the show."

In August 2016, Joanne Froggatt, Anna Bates on the hit show, told E! News a movie was very likely.

"There's real talk," she said. "I don't think there's a script yet, but maybe I'm wrong. I haven't seen a script yet. But maybe there is one. I think it could happen. It could happen."