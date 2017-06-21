It's a Monday straight through to Friday kind of dress.

Nicole Kidman attended this year's CFDA Awards in a gorgeous, strapless Oscar de la Renta, which got us thinking: If we were even to consider buying a dress like this (i.e. an expensive one), where, other than on a red carpet, could it be worn? Good question, right?

Well, after some serious trial and error-ing (coupled with way too many hours shopping on the Internet) we've concluded the answer is everywhere.

One gorgeous black strapless dress can literally be worn anywhere, and we've got the outfit inspiration to prove it.