David X Prutting/BFA/REX/Shutterstock
It's a Monday straight through to Friday kind of dress.
Nicole Kidman attended this year's CFDA Awards in a gorgeous, strapless Oscar de la Renta, which got us thinking: If we were even to consider buying a dress like this (i.e. an expensive one), where, other than on a red carpet, could it be worn? Good question, right?
Well, after some serious trial and error-ing (coupled with way too many hours shopping on the Internet) we've concluded the answer is everywhere.
One gorgeous black strapless dress can literally be worn anywhere, and we've got the outfit inspiration to prove it.
Still not 100 percent sure what we mean? Check out the below looks to see what we're talking about. It's one dress, five ways.
Showing that much skin is most likely an office no-no, so how could you make it work appropriate? Throw a turtleneck underneath (sleeveless or short-sleeved for summer, long-sleeved for fall and winter) and add heels and a structured clutch.
BUY NOW: Milly Eva Dress, $395; Rains Large Envelope Clutch, $68; Cinq a Sept Cielo Metallic Ribbed Stretch-Knit Turtleneck Sweater, Was: $295, Now: $133; BP. Alexy Sandal, $70
Curious how to dress down (read: way down) a red carpet-ready look like this one? Just add a T-shirt, sneakers and satchel bag to offset the formality of said strapless dress.
BUY NOW: Milly Eva Dress, $395; H&M Cotton T-Shirt, $10; Sam Edelman Mia Calfskin Top Handle Satchel, Was: $198, Now: $99; Adidas Stan Smith Eco Sneaker, Was: $75, Now: $60
This look is perfect for a dinner date. The earrings and belt keep it professional, while the boots give it some modern edge making it perfect for nighttime.
BUY NOW: Milly Eva Dress, $395; Lizzie Fortunato Link Earrings, Was: $195, Now: $98; Ann Taylor Laser Cut Leather Belt, Was: $60, Now: $40; Daya by Zendaya Kite Pointy Toe Zip Bootie, Was: $110, Now: $66
Article continues below
Adding a pair of thigh-high boots instantly boost the sexy. It's perfect for a night out with girlfriends—just remember the watch and overcoat or blazer are classy yet optional touches, depending on who you're hanging out with.
BUY NOW: Milly Eva Dress, $395; Zara Straight Cut Frock Coat, $129; Topshop Moon Face Watch, $25 Jeffrey Campbell Perouze 2 Thigh High Stretch Boot, Was: $220, Now: $132
Attending a more formal event—maybe a wedding? You'll probably want to wear the dress as is, but a couple outfit suggestions are as follows. A skinny scarf wrapped around your neck resembling a choker and chain-link crossbody bag will mature the look, but once you add platforms the playful factor sky rockets. It's the best of both worlds!
BUY NOW: Milly Eva Dress, $395; Lulus Gimme the Skinny Black Skinny Scarf, $10; Gucci Super Mini Dionysus GG Supreme Canvas & Suede Shoulder Bag, $740; Steve Madden Gonzo Heel, $100
Proof one dress can provide an ensemble for every day of the week.
Cool, huh?