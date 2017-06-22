See the Famously Single Moment Malika Haqq and Ronnie Magro-Ortiz Realized Their Astrological Signs Are Incompatible
Bunny knows what she wants!
During Sunday's Botched episode, doctors Terry Dubrow and Paul Nassif meet (purple) Bunny, who wants to achieve a specific look in order to be successful in the cosplay world.
"You've had plastic surgery procedures in order that it maximize your ability to do the cosplay kinda thing?" Terry asks Bunny in the clip above.
"Yes, my first surgery was when I was 18," Bunny tells the doctors.
When asked the size of the implants she put in during the first procedure, Bunny says 850cc implants, which shocks the doctors.
"Breast implants alone in an 18-year-old is pretty controversial," Terry explains. "Putting 850cc implants in is downright wrong."
Bunny then tells the doctors that within a year she had major complications as a result of the implants. But even so, Bunny went on to have 2000cc implants put in.
"What were you thinking?" Terry asks Bunny.
"I've always wanted the fake, unnatural looking boob look," Bunny says and tells the doctors that she's still looking to go even larger.
