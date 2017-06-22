Woman Wants Botched Doctors to Give Her "Fake, Unnatural Looking" Boobs to Make Her More Successful in Cosplay World

  • By
  • &

by Jess Cohen |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Priyanka Chopra

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Famously Single 201, Malika Haqq, Ronnie Magro-Ortiz

See the Famously Single Moment Malika Haqq and Ronnie Magro-Ortiz Realized Their Astrological Signs Are Incompatible

Kacey Musgraves, Tyler Henry, Hollywood Medium

Kacey Musgraves Learns How Her Grandma Might Have Died During Must-See Hollywood Medium Reading With Tyler Henry

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Bunny knows what she wants!

During Sunday's Botched episode, doctors Terry Dubrow and Paul Nassif meet (purple) Bunny, who wants to achieve a specific look in order to be successful in the cosplay world.

"You've had plastic surgery procedures in order that it maximize your ability to do the cosplay kinda thing?" Terry asks Bunny in the clip above.

"Yes, my first surgery was when I was 18," Bunny tells the doctors.

When asked the size of the implants she put in during the first procedure, Bunny says 850cc implants, which shocks the doctors.

Photos

Paul Nassif & Terry Dubrow's Bromance

Bunny, Botched, Botched 402

E!

"Breast implants alone in an 18-year-old is pretty controversial," Terry explains. "Putting 850cc implants in is downright wrong."

Bunny then tells the doctors that within a year she had major complications as a result of the implants. But even so, Bunny went on to have 2000cc implants put in.

"What were you thinking?" Terry asks Bunny.

"I've always wanted the fake, unnatural looking boob look," Bunny says and tells the doctors that she's still looking to go even larger.

See the doctors react to Bunny's story in the clip above and watch Botched this Sunday to see if the doctors end up doing the procedure!

Watch a brand new episode of Botched Sunday at 9 p.m., only on E!

TAGS/ Shows , Botched , E! Shows , Terry Dubrow , Paul Nassif , Plastic Surgery , Surgery , Top Stories
Got a News Tip? Click Here
  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.