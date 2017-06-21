Looks like George Clooney is already setting up that college fund for his twins...Or maybe he's just making a smart business decision!

E! News can confirm the actor and his partners, Rande Gerber and Michael Meldman, sold their Casamigos tequila company for $1 billion to Diageo.

"If you asked us four years ago if we had a billion dollar company, I don't think we would have said yes," Clooney said in a statement to E! News. "This reflects Diageo's belief in our company and our belief in Diageo. But we're not going anywhere. We'll still be very much a part of Casamigos. Starting with a shot tonight. Maybe two."