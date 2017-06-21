"Two men. One. rose. One stays. One goes."

By now, all of Bachelor Nation knows what those ominous words mean: it's time for the infamous two-on-one date on The Bachelorette. And, of course, we all knew Kenny King and Lee Garrett would be the two suitors picked to battle it out for Rachel Lindsay's rose in a remote location once their fight escalated in Monday night's episode, largely due to Lee's gaslighting, attitude and all-around grossness. (He's referred to as a "Southern piece of garbage," which hey, new Twitter bio?)

E! News has your exclusive first look at Lee and Kenny's face-off, which is so intense it needs TWO episodes over the course of TWO nights, as The Bachelorette is airing on Monday and Tuesday night, a true gift from the TV gods.