"Two men. One. rose. One stays. One goes."
By now, all of Bachelor Nation knows what those ominous words mean: it's time for the infamous two-on-one date on The Bachelorette. And, of course, we all knew Kenny King and Lee Garrett would be the two suitors picked to battle it out for Rachel Lindsay's rose in a remote location once their fight escalated in Monday night's episode, largely due to Lee's gaslighting, attitude and all-around grossness. (He's referred to as a "Southern piece of garbage," which hey, new Twitter bio?)
E! News has your exclusive first look at Lee and Kenny's face-off, which is so intense it needs TWO episodes over the course of TWO nights, as The Bachelorette is airing on Monday and Tuesday night, a true gift from the TV gods.
In the video above, even ABC is calling out Lee's evil ways, dubbing the men's showdown as "an epic battle between good and Lee-Vil." Yes, they literally merged Lee's name with evil, in case you had any question as to whose side they are on in this two-on-one.
And it's easy to see why, considering in the course of the 30-second promo, a smirking Lee says "The race card got played," and then lies to Rachel, telling her that Kenny was "violent" with him. Fingers crossed Kenny doesn't take Lee's baiting and the "snake," as Kenny refers to him, is left in the middle of the woods, with production "accidentally" forgetting to send a car to pick him up later.
Fortunately, judging from Rachel's tweet on Monday night, Lee, whose offensive tweets were exposed earlier this month, won't be lasting too much longer.
Craig Sjodin/ABC
Former contestant Leah Block thought she was making a joke about the diverse cast on the current season when she tweeted, "I'm sitting here watching @BacheloretteABC and my roommate just sat down on the couch and said, 'What is this? @LoveAndHipHop_?' DEAD."
Rachel, who was live-tweeting during the episode, saw Leah's tweet and, along with the rest of the Internet, did not find it so funny. "Let me know if she wants to meet Lee," she wrote directly to Block, who eventually deleted her account. "They sound like they would have a lot in common. #ihavetimetoday."
All hail, queen Rachel!
The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8 p.m. on ABC, with fans being treated to another episode on Tuesday, June 27 at 8 p.m. on ABC.