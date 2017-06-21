If you're in need of lingerie or Louboutins, Coco is clearly your gal.

The model, mogul and mom showed off a new addition to her line of intimates, Cocolicious, on social media and simultaneously highlighted her mesmerizing shoe closet. The star highlighted her signature curves in a fishnet bodysuit in all of the snaps, along with a pair of floral sky-high heels. Of course, there was no shortage of shoes as a rainbow of pumps lined the background of the photos.

"Imma barbie girl in a barbie world," Coco captioned one of the photos. Judging by the rows and rows of Christian Louboutin stilettos, blue suede shoes and metallic heels, she's living in our dream world.