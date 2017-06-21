If you're in need of lingerie or Louboutins, Coco is clearly your gal.
The model, mogul and mom showed off a new addition to her line of intimates, Cocolicious, on social media and simultaneously highlighted her mesmerizing shoe closet. The star highlighted her signature curves in a fishnet bodysuit in all of the snaps, along with a pair of floral sky-high heels. Of course, there was no shortage of shoes as a rainbow of pumps lined the background of the photos.
"Imma barbie girl in a barbie world," Coco captioned one of the photos. Judging by the rows and rows of Christian Louboutin stilettos, blue suede shoes and metallic heels, she's living in our dream world.
In another photo, Coco posed with some of her shoes, though she playfully used them as a phone. "Did someone ring?" she captioned the picture. "#shoeFreak."
Of course, Coco has been raising her only daughter, Chanel Nicole Marrow, to fall equally in love with what she's rocking on her feet. When Chanel was just two months old, the proud mama already had her sporting baby shoes with red crystal bottoms. Sure, they weren't Louboutin, but in just a few short years, we have a feeling little Chanel will have her first pair of the official red bottoms.
"Don't hate on Chanel she is just too fabulous!!" Coco captioned a photo of her daughter modeling her crystal baby shoes. "I'm her mama,her stylist,her manager, her photographer, her everything!!! LOL"
Between mother and daughter, these ladies will never be without the perfect pair of shoes.