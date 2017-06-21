Happy National Selfie Day!

In honor of this picturesque holiday, we're showing you some of the most heartwarming, adorable and yes, sexy celebrity selfies.

And fans often go to extremes to be a part of them. Just this week, a star-struck man was so keen on getting a pic with Dwayne Johnson that he stopped his vehicle and ran up to The Rock's car while he was behind the wheel...in the middle of traffic.

Of course, the actor is such a darn nice guy that he was totally into it. Sorry, drivers!

The fan got two selfies and a fist-bump.

"Holy s--t!" he said.