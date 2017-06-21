Happy National Selfie Day: Celebrity Selfies That Will Make You Smile, Cringe or Gasp

Happy National Selfie Day!

In honor of this picturesque holiday, we're showing you some of the most heartwarming, adorable and yes, sexy celebrity selfies.

And fans often go to extremes to be a part of them. Just this week, a star-struck man was so keen on getting a pic with Dwayne Johnson that he stopped his vehicle and ran up to The Rock's car while he was behind the wheel...in the middle of traffic.

Of course, the actor is such a darn nice guy that he was totally into it. Sorry, drivers!

The fan got two selfies and a fist-bump.

 "Holy s--t!" he said.

 

Dwayne Johnson, Selfie, Fan

Instagram

Dwayne Johnson

The Rock poses for a selfie with a fan in the middle of traffic on June 20, 2017.

Blake Lively, Friend

Instagram

Blake Lively

The actress posted this sweet candid selfie of her and her childhood BFF on the woman's birthday.

Catherine Lowe, Baby, Son, Samuel

Instagram

Catherine Lowe and Baby Samuel

Seriously, how cute is Sean Lowe and Catherine's son?

Chris Pratt, Shirtless

Instagram

Chris Pratt

The Guardian of the Galaxy hottie's birthday actually falls on National Selfie Day and has bestowed this gift upon us.

Shannen Doherty, Kurt Iswarienko

Instagram

Shannen Doherty

The actress shared a sweet selfie of her and husband Kurt Iswarienko on vacation in Mexico on National Selfie Day. The pic showcases her new hair after months of breast cancer treatments, including chemotherapy. She joked, "I think my husband and I are morphing into each other..... #twins#curlyhairdontcare #tulum @kurtiswarienko."

Zendaya, Celebrity Selfie

Instagram

Zendaya

Puppy love! The star cuddles up to her dog for a selfie.

Christina El Moussa, Celebrity Selfie

Instagram

Christina El Moussa

Rosé all day! The Flip or Flop star poses for a selfie with a friend. 

Selena Gomez, Instagram

Instagram

Selena Gomez

Natural beauty! The star looks radiant  with her hair pulled back in this relaxed selfie. 

Kim Zolciak, Instagram

Instagram

Kim Zolciak

Peace! The stunning mother of six strikes a pose in her bikini. 

Jennifer Lopez, Instagram

Instagram

Jennifer Lopez

Hot mama! The songstress shows off her abs in this sexy selfie. 

Bella Hadid, Celebrity Selfie, Instagram

Instagram

Bella Hadid

Casual cool! The top model looks stunning as she documents her first modeling job of the new year.

Sofia Vergara, Celebrity Selfie, Instagram

Instagram

Sofia Vergara

Ready to work! The actress takes a selfie from the set of Modern Family.

Kristen Bell, Celebrity Selfie, Instagram

Instagram

Kristen Bell

Adorable! The bare faced beauty snuggles up to a furry friend for a selfie. 

Hailey Baldwin, Celebrity Selfie, Instagram

Instagram

Hailey Baldwin

The star strikes a pose with a friend while basking in the sun. 

Jennifer Lopez, Celebrity Selfie, Instagram

Instagram

Jennifer Lopez

Vision in white! The superstar snaps a selfie while in the car.

JoJo Fletcher, Becca Tilley

Garrett Richardson

JoJo Fletcher and Becca Tilley

The Bachelorette fan-favorites document their night out at the Bachelor Mansion while also celebrating Becca's lifestyle blog

Jana Kramer, Gleb Savchenko, Celeb Selfies

Instagram

Gleb Savchenko & Jana Kramer

The dancing duo are all smiles as they take time out for a selfie before taking the stage. 

Amber Rose, Celeb Selfies

Instagram

Amber Rose

Birthday girl! The star rocked burgundy lips and black stars on her face for her special day. 

Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton, Celeb Selfies

Instagram

Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton

We can't get enough of these two! The lovebirds shared a selfie from inside the White House State Dinner. 

Kendra Wilkinson, Celeb Selfies

Instagram

Kendra Wilkinson Baskett

"When you're in mom mode but stop to take a selfie." The stunner looks amazing in ripped jeans and a sweater. 

Irina Shayk, Celeb Selfies

Instagram

Irina Shayk

Cheeky! The model strikes a pose in a black swimsuit and suddenly we wish it was summer again. 

Bella Thorne, Celeb Selfies

Instagram

Bella Thorne

"I love you guys more than words will do justice" The actress shows love for her friends on her birthday by posting this sweet snap. 

Lea Michele, Celeb Selfies

Instagram

Lea Michele

Getting that vitamin D! The actress looks flawless as she takes time for a selfie at the beach.

Kendra Wilkinson, Celeb Selfies

Instagram

Kendra Wilkinson Baskett

Blonde ambition! The reality star snaps a selfie while preparing for an event. 

Amber Rose, Terrence Ross

Prince Williams\/WireImage

Amber Rose

The model shows off her new hairstyle perfected by celebrity hairstylist Kellon Deryck while taking a selfie in Atlanta. 

Michelle Monaghan, Selfies

Instagram

Michelle Monaghan

"It's a perverse kinda picnic in the park day," the actress wrote on Instagram. "#perversesunglasses #wednesday." 

Irina Shayk

Instagram

Irina Shayk

The supermodel strikes a pose in her bebe shirred midi dress in her latest selfie on Instagram. 

Kenya Moore, Christina El Moussa

Alexander Tamargo\/Getty Images

Kenya Moore & Christina El Moussa

The reality stars snap the ultimate picture while attending the Trend Group and Granite Transformations global rebranding and "Immense" product collection launch at Temple House. 

Elizabeth Banks, O'Shea Jackson Jr.

Richard Shotwell\/Invision for Hennessy\/AP Images

Elizabeth Banks & O'Shea Jackson Jr.

The Hollywood stars attend the Hennessy Paradis Impérial Lounge during the 31st Santa Barbara International Film Festival.

Zoe Saldana, Instagram

Instagram

Zoe Saldana

"Rocking the #MinnieMouse today!" she wrote on Instagram while wearing the Vans x Disney Minnie Mouse Crew Neck Sweatshirt. "#manicmondays #LivebyNight #workingmom." 

Alicia Silverstone, Alexa Chung

Chris Lavado

Alicia Silverstone & Alexa Chung

The Hollywood stars capture memories at TAO Downtown in New York City.

Amber Rose,

Michael Simon\/StarTraks Photo

Amber Rose

Smile for the camera! The model snaps a few photos with fans while hosting "Get Familiar Fridays" at Shrine at Foxwoods. 

Andi Dorfman, Nick Stenson

Courtesy Carlos Monino

Andi Dorfman & Nick Stenson

The Bachelorette star and Matrix SoColor celeb stylist pause for a pic while getting glam with Matrix StyleLink products in New York.

Britney Spears, Tyson Beckford

Courtesy: Kodak for Caesars Entertainment

Britney Spears & Tyson Beckford

The pop star welcomes the hunky model to her Las Vegas show, Britney: Piece of Me, at the AXIS at Planet Hollywood.

Jared Leto, Instagram

Instagram

Jared Leto & Shaun Ross

The Suicide Squad star was a surprise visitor at the model's photo shoot with Terry Richardson.

Maddie & Tae, ACM Awards

Maddie & Tae

Maddie & Tae

The "Fly" singers are all smiles backstage at the 2015 Academy of Country Music Awards.

Salma Hayke, Instagram

Instagram

Salma Hayek

The actress shared her inaugural Instagram with the caption, "So, I'm just learning the #selfie thing, obviously I suck! My jaw looks huge and deformed, PLEASE help me with some tips! #SalmaHayak #AWEurope."

Prince William, School Girl, Selfie

SWNS.com

Prince William

The future king snaps a selfie with a 12-year-old schoolgirl in Sandringham on Christmas Day 2013.

Victoria Beckham, David Beckham Facebook

Facebook

Victoria Beckham

No more Posh pout! The Spice Girls member shows off her pearly whites in a Facebook post.

Nick Jonas, Shirtless, Instagram

Instagram

Nick Jonas

Oh man! We're still sweating over the singer's transformed body. Even Neil Patrick Harris is a fan.

Miley Cyrus

Twitter

Miley Cyrus

Busted! A close friend catches the "We Can't Stop" singer snapping selfies in her new outfit. Don't worry, girl. You aren't alone.

Amanda Bynes, Twit Pic

Twitter

Amanda Bynes

It's hard to pick just one selfie from the former Nickelodeon star. Her mirror photos taken in a bathroom, however, leave us fascinated.

Jessica Alba, Instagram

Instagram

Jessica Alba

Sometimes, your selfie doesn't have to be glamorous. On certain occasions, au naturel is the way to go.

Justin Bieber, Instagram

Instagram

Justin Bieber

Beliebers can't get enough of the singer's shirtless selfies. This time around,  the Biebs snaps a photo while getting another new tattoo.

Rihanna, Bikini

Instagram

Rihanna

Never shy about showing off her figure, the "Umbrella" singer flaunts her sexy curves in a yellow bikini.

Ashley Benson, Instagram

Instagram

Ashley Benson

Selfie perfection! The Spring Breakers star flaunts her bikini bod and fresh new tan in Cancun.

Ireland Baldwin, Instagram

Instagram

Ireland Baldwin

The stunning daughter of Alec Baldwin and Kim Basinger enjoys a tanning session with her precious pooch.

Hillary Clinton, Chelsea Clinton, Twit Pic

Twitter

Hillary and Chelsea Clinton

The former first lady joins her daughter for her first official selfie. Not bad for a beginner.

Geraldo Rivera

Twitter

Geraldo Rivera

We still can't get over the Fox News' host revealing photo. "70 is the new 50," he proclaimed on Twitter.

Glenn Beck, Twit Pic

Twitter

Glenn Beck

The conservative talk show host didn't want Geraldo Rivera to have all the fun.

On National Selfie Day, Blake Lively took the opportunity to wish a public happy birthday to her childhood BFF.

"18 years of your friendship is one of the best gifts I've ever known. So on your birthday, thank you @kelseyrohr You are human sunshine—who warms the lives of everyone you meet. I love you. HAPPY BIRTHDAY," the actress wrote, alongside a selfie of the two.

And who doesn't like baby selfies? The Bachelor's Catherine Lowe recently posted a pic of her with her and Sean Lowe's adorable baby Samuel.

"I hope Daddy doesn't catch us like this. He'd be jealous," she joked.

