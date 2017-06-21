Happy National Selfie Day!
In honor of this picturesque holiday, we're showing you some of the most heartwarming, adorable and yes, sexy celebrity selfies.
And fans often go to extremes to be a part of them. Just this week, a star-struck man was so keen on getting a pic with Dwayne Johnson that he stopped his vehicle and ran up to The Rock's car while he was behind the wheel...in the middle of traffic.
Of course, the actor is such a darn nice guy that he was totally into it. Sorry, drivers!
The fan got two selfies and a fist-bump.
"Holy s--t!" he said.
The Rock poses for a selfie with a fan in the middle of traffic on June 20, 2017.
The actress posted this sweet candid selfie of her and her childhood BFF on the woman's birthday.
Seriously, how cute is Sean Lowe and Catherine's son?
The Guardian of the Galaxy hottie's birthday actually falls on National Selfie Day and has bestowed this gift upon us.
The actress shared a sweet selfie of her and husband Kurt Iswarienko on vacation in Mexico on National Selfie Day. The pic showcases her new hair after months of breast cancer treatments, including chemotherapy. She joked, "I think my husband and I are morphing into each other..... #twins#curlyhairdontcare #tulum @kurtiswarienko."
Puppy love! The star cuddles up to her dog for a selfie.
Rosé all day! The Flip or Flop star poses for a selfie with a friend.
Natural beauty! The star looks radiant with her hair pulled back in this relaxed selfie.
Peace! The stunning mother of six strikes a pose in her bikini.
Hot mama! The songstress shows off her abs in this sexy selfie.
Casual cool! The top model looks stunning as she documents her first modeling job of the new year.
Ready to work! The actress takes a selfie from the set of Modern Family.
Adorable! The bare faced beauty snuggles up to a furry friend for a selfie.
The star strikes a pose with a friend while basking in the sun.
Vision in white! The superstar snaps a selfie while in the car.
Garrett Richardson
The Bachelorette fan-favorites document their night out at the Bachelor Mansion while also celebrating Becca's lifestyle blog.
The dancing duo are all smiles as they take time out for a selfie before taking the stage.
Birthday girl! The star rocked burgundy lips and black stars on her face for her special day.
We can't get enough of these two! The lovebirds shared a selfie from inside the White House State Dinner.
"When you're in mom mode but stop to take a selfie." The stunner looks amazing in ripped jeans and a sweater.
Cheeky! The model strikes a pose in a black swimsuit and suddenly we wish it was summer again.
"I love you guys more than words will do justice" The actress shows love for her friends on her birthday by posting this sweet snap.
Getting that vitamin D! The actress looks flawless as she takes time for a selfie at the beach.
Blonde ambition! The reality star snaps a selfie while preparing for an event.
Prince Williams\/WireImage
The model shows off her new hairstyle perfected by celebrity hairstylist Kellon Deryck while taking a selfie in Atlanta.
"It's a perverse kinda picnic in the park day," the actress wrote on Instagram. "#perversesunglasses #wednesday."
The supermodel strikes a pose in her bebe shirred midi dress in her latest selfie on Instagram.
Alexander Tamargo\/Getty Images
The reality stars snap the ultimate picture while attending the Trend Group and Granite Transformations global rebranding and "Immense" product collection launch at Temple House.
Richard Shotwell\/Invision for Hennessy\/AP Images
The Hollywood stars attend the Hennessy Paradis Impérial Lounge during the 31st Santa Barbara International Film Festival.
"Rocking the #MinnieMouse today!" she wrote on Instagram while wearing the Vans x Disney Minnie Mouse Crew Neck Sweatshirt. "#manicmondays #LivebyNight #workingmom."
Chris Lavado
The Hollywood stars capture memories at TAO Downtown in New York City.
Michael Simon\/StarTraks Photo
Smile for the camera! The model snaps a few photos with fans while hosting "Get Familiar Fridays" at Shrine at Foxwoods.
Courtesy Carlos Monino
The Bachelorette star and Matrix SoColor celeb stylist pause for a pic while getting glam with Matrix StyleLink products in New York.
Courtesy: Kodak for Caesars Entertainment
The pop star welcomes the hunky model to her Las Vegas show, Britney: Piece of Me, at the AXIS at Planet Hollywood.
The Suicide Squad star was a surprise visitor at the model's photo shoot with Terry Richardson.
Maddie & Tae
The "Fly" singers are all smiles backstage at the 2015 Academy of Country Music Awards.
The actress shared her inaugural Instagram with the caption, "So, I'm just learning the #selfie thing, obviously I suck! My jaw looks huge and deformed, PLEASE help me with some tips! #SalmaHayak #AWEurope."
SWNS.com
The future king snaps a selfie with a 12-year-old schoolgirl in Sandringham on Christmas Day 2013.
No more Posh pout! The Spice Girls member shows off her pearly whites in a Facebook post.
Oh man! We're still sweating over the singer's transformed body. Even Neil Patrick Harris is a fan.
Busted! A close friend catches the "We Can't Stop" singer snapping selfies in her new outfit. Don't worry, girl. You aren't alone.
It's hard to pick just one selfie from the former Nickelodeon star. Her mirror photos taken in a bathroom, however, leave us fascinated.
Sometimes, your selfie doesn't have to be glamorous. On certain occasions, au naturel is the way to go.
Beliebers can't get enough of the singer's shirtless selfies. This time around, the Biebs snaps a photo while getting another new tattoo.
Never shy about showing off her figure, the "Umbrella" singer flaunts her sexy curves in a yellow bikini.
Selfie perfection! The Spring Breakers star flaunts her bikini bod and fresh new tan in Cancun.
The stunning daughter of Alec Baldwin and Kim Basinger enjoys a tanning session with her precious pooch.
The former first lady joins her daughter for her first official selfie. Not bad for a beginner.
We still can't get over the Fox News' host revealing photo. "70 is the new 50," he proclaimed on Twitter.
The conservative talk show host didn't want Geraldo Rivera to have all the fun.
On National Selfie Day, Blake Lively took the opportunity to wish a public happy birthday to her childhood BFF.
"18 years of your friendship is one of the best gifts I've ever known. So on your birthday, thank you @kelseyrohr You are human sunshine—who warms the lives of everyone you meet. I love you. HAPPY BIRTHDAY," the actress wrote, alongside a selfie of the two.
And who doesn't like baby selfies? The Bachelor's Catherine Lowe recently posted a pic of her with her and Sean Lowe's adorable baby Samuel.
"I hope Daddy doesn't catch us like this. He'd be jealous," she joked.